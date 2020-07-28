  1. Iran
Jul 28, 2020, 2:52 PM

Iran records 2,667 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 2,667 people and claimed 235 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, a senior health official said.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 296,273 with the death toll standing at 16,147.

According to Lari, 3,902 patients are in critical condition and of those infected, 257,019 patients have recovered.

So far, 2,380,122 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, 16,670,538 have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 657,222 and recoveries amounting to 10,261,544.

