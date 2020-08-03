Iran registers 2,598 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 312,035 with the death toll standing at 17,405.

COVID-19 has infected 2598 people and claimed 215 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, she noted.

According to Lari, 4104 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 270,228 patients have recovered.

So far, 2,534,658 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, 18,258,378 have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 693,392 and recoveries amounting to 11,460,069.

FA/4989997