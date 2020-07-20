Iran records 2,414 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 276,202 with the death toll standing at 14,405.

COVID-19 has infected 2414 people and claimed 217 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, she noted.

According to Lari, 3583 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 240,087 patients have recovered.

So far, 2,175,217 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, 14,667,249 have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 609,508 and recoveries amounting to 8,750,582.

