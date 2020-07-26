Iran records 2,333 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Sunday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 291,172 with the death toll standing at 15,700.

COVID-19 has infected 2333 people and claimed 216 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, she noted.

According to Lari, 3695 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 253,213 patients have recovered.

So far, 2,327,850 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, 16,223,842 have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 648,819 and recoveries amounting to 9,925,915.

