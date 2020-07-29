IRGC military drill meant to protect Persian Gulf islands

He also named 'friendship and convergence of the Muslim countries in the region' as the other target of the held war games in South Iran.

The commander added that the stated war games have not been a threat to any of the regional countries but a warning to those who seek insecurity in the region.

The IRGC by Navy and Aerospace forces jointly started the final stage of the 'Great Prophet-14' military drill the southern Hormozgan province on Tuesday.

IRGC Navy’s missile, ship, and drone units and IRGC Aerospace’s missile, drone, and radar units will conduct numerous operations.

Waging attacks against a virtual enemy using missiles, ships, and drones, laying defensive mines, cutting the communication between virtual enemy’s ships, launching rockets from helicopters, and launching coast-to-sea missiles are among agenda of this stage of the drill.

On Wednesday morning, the IRGC fired a series of ballistic missiles from launch pads hidden in camouflage deep under the ground.

The final stage of the war game includes joint operations by missile units, vessels, and drones from the IRGC Navy and missile, drone and radar units from the IRGC Aerospace Force.

Satellite images taken by Iran’s homegrown ‘Noor’ (light) satellite that was launched into space in April have been used to evaluate the situation in the war game zone.

In the course of massive war games, IRGC forces have successfully exercised an operation to incapacitate the US’ THAAD missile defense system.

IRGC forces also practiced tactics to defeat the enemy’s missile shield and destroy its air defense missile systems.

HJ/4986504