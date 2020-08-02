Zionists, US well-understood message of 'Payambar-e Azam 14'

Noting that the arms and economic sanctions have not affected Iran's development of military power and its offensive deterrence, the IRGC General said Iranian Armed Forces have reached an acceptable level of self-reliance and capacity for indigenizing the required weaponry and equipment that they cannot be restricted by any of the enemies' plots.

He added that the enemies are fully aware that Iran will give a proper response to all of their threats against the country's interests.

The spokesperson noted that the held military exercise, in Iran’s southern province of Hormozgan, western parts of the Strait of Hormuz, and the Persian Gulf, has a peace message to the region, seeking regional security which has been threatened by the presence of the transregional and foreign forces.

Ramezan Sharif underlined that the military exercise was held by preserving the anti-coronavirus health protocols, which proves IRGC's capabilities under the pandemic.

The final stage of Payambar-e Azam 14 military drill wrapped up on Friday. The war game was jointly carried out by IRGC’s Navy and Aerospace forces in the south of the country, near Strait of Hormuz. IRGC also unveiled a new achievement in the drill namely the launching of ballistic missiles from the underground without the ordinary platforms for the first time in the world.

In its released statement over the event, the IRGC said the message of the held drill to neighboring and friendly countries was peace and friendship as well as security for the region while the global arrogance received the message of the Iranian nation and Armed Forces’ preparedness, vigilance and steadfastness in the face of enemies’ plots and threats.

Iran will never initiate a war, but will give a decisive and crushing response to any action against the Islamic Republic as part of its defense strategy, it added.

