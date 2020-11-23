IRGC planning to carry out trans-regional missions

Making the remarks in Bushehr, in south Iran, he underlined that IRGC's readiness for protecting the maritime borders of Iran is permanent.

"To defend and protect the sovereignty and interests of the Islamic Republic, IRGC plans to carry out trans-regional missions in the future," he said.

Back in June, Tangsiri had informed that IRGC was to establish a permanent base in the Indian Ocean by the end of the current Iranian year (March 2021).

"IRGC's presence in the waters of Indian Ocean is in line with the fulfillment of strategic naval capabilities by the orders of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution," he said at the time, adding, "We will provide a better platform for the more special presence of fishermen and industrial fishing units in the oceans by providing security and establishing a permanent base in the Indian Ocean."

He, elsewhere, referred to the significant role of the IRGC in the fight against fuel smuggling as well as illegal fishing trawlers and said, "By the present time, 25 million liters of smuggled fuel and 20 illegal foreign fishing trawlers have been seized in the Persian Gulf."

