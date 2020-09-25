Sacred Defense, symbol of people’s resistance against enemies

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Fri., Ali Reza Tangsiri pointed out that the ‘Sacred Defense’ is a symbol of unique resistance and perseverance of people against conspiracies of the Global Arrogance and enemy that had been armed to teeth.

It is very important to pay due attention to the Sacred Defense and use the valuable experiences of that period to overcome difficulties and problems facing ahead of the country in various fields, he said, reiterating, “Sacred Defense is a manifestation of resistance, perseverance, endurance, and self-sacrifice of people against enemies' plots.”

Turning to Operation Beit ol-Moqaddas and Liberation of Khorramshahr, Tangsiri added, “In Liberation of Khorramshahr, Iranian combatants in the war fronts during the Sacred Defense showed well that they can do a giant and great work with relying upon the Almighty God.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, IRGC Navy commander reiterated, “War and its valuable experiences are a turning point in the history of Islamic Iran while Liberation of Khorramshahr is a turning point in the Sacred Defense and a symbol of unique resistance of people against the conspiracies of the Global Arrogance and the enemy which had been armed to teeth.”

MA/5031523