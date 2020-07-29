More details of IRGC's unique underground ballistic missile

During the held Payambar-e Azam 14 (The Great Prophet) war games in south Iran, IRGC successfully launched underground ballistic missiles for the first time in the world, the commander said.

"The missiles were launched without any launch platforms or other usual utilities," he described.

"These missiles burst out of the ground to hit the set targets," he added.

The IRGC commander informed in a tweet on Wednesday that the name and features of this type of missiles would be kept confidential.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday launched the second day of the final stage of a military exercise in southern Iran.

Codenamed “Payambar-e Azam 14 (The Great Prophet)”, the joint exercise, including forces from the IRGC Navy and the IRGC Aerospace Force, involves ground, aerial, naval and space operations in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz

Using new tactics and equipment, the IRGC Air Force demonstrated some of its extensive capabilities in the face of hypothetical enemy threats.

The successful launch of surface-to-air ballistic missiles against the hypothetical enemies was among the measures of Wednesday’s drill.

