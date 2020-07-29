3 Iranian titles to vie at 77th Venice Filmfest.

Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' together with two other Iranian titles will be taking part at the 77th Venice Film Festival, marking the first major international film event to go ahead in the COVID-19 era.

Iran's Kerman attracts $282m foreign investment

The Deputy Director General of Economic Affairs and Finance of Kerman Hamid Shahsavari said that Kerman has attracted 282 million dollars' foreign investment during six years.

US officials tour to region aimed at Iranophobia, instability

Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Assistant in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji said that trip of Americans to the region is aimed at spread of ‘Iranophobia’ and ‘instability’.

Iran not to tolerate US provocations

Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate US unusual and illegal behaviors.

1st phase of intl. Chabahar airport to be inaugurated in year

Deputy head of transportation and transit of Chabahar Free Zone announced on Monday that the first phase of the International Chabahar airport will be inaugurated within 12 months.

Defense, combat capability of Army Aviation at 82%

Commander of Iranian Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari put the defense and combat capability of Iran Army Aviation at 82 percent.

Iran to spare no effort to develop relations with Baku: envoy

Iran will spare no effort to deepen and develop relations with the Azerbaijan Republic, said outgoing Iran’s Ambassador to Baku Javad Jahangirzadeh in his meeting with Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Tehran-Dushanbe relations enhancing: Tajik FM

Foreign Minister of Tajikistan said that the bilateral relations between Tehran and Dushanbe have improved in various fields in recent months.

Iran, Austria discuss boosting academic ties

Officials of Iran and Austria's emphasized boosting research and academic cooperation in the form of 17 joint research projects.

Iran records 2,667 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 2,667 people and claimed 235 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, a senior health official said.

IRGC to use long-range anti-ship ballistic missiles in drill

A senior commander with the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said that 'surprising weapons' such long-range ballistic missiles will be launched during the military drill underway in the south of the country.

US harassment of Iranian airliner illegal, inhuman: Judiciary

In reaction to the US harassment of an Iranian airliner, Judiciary Spokesman Gholam Hossein Esmaeili described US action as illegal and inhumane.

Those seeking to tarnish Iran’s true image to pay heavy price

A senior commander at the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Major General Gholam Ali Rashid warned that the countries trying to distort the true image of Iran and undermine its stability will face the consequence of their actions.

Iran urges regional countries not to be deceived by US

Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand pointed to Brian Hook's visit to regional countries and US efforts to extend arms embargo on Iran, urging these starts and the international community not to be deceived by the US.

IRGC starts military drill, uses Noor sat. for monitoring

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that its forces have started the final stage of the 'Great Prophet-14' military drill in the south of the country.

