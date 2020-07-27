Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran to continue peaceful nuclear program: Deputy FM

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said that Iran will continue its peaceful nuclear program in accordance with IAEA regulations.

Iran steel production on positive track despite pandemic

According to the World Steel Association recent release, 'June 2020 crude steel production', Iran's steel production has grown by 10.2 percent.

New, outgoing ambassadors meet with Iran FM

Outgoing Ecuadorian, Slovakian, and Norwegian ambassadors and the new Spanish and Portuguese envoys met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday.

Taremi among three top scorers of Portugal's league

Iranian international striker Mehdi Taremi finished the season of Primeira Liga with 18 goals, standing among the top three scorers of the league.

Iran records 2,333 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 2,333 people and claimed 216 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, a senior health official said.

Armed Forces to unveil IT achievement

Head of Geographical Organization of the Armed Forces said that a major part of salient achievements of the Organization in the field of spatial information technology (IT) will be unveiled on the Defense Industry Day.

Iran to take all legal action to condemn US harassment: envoy

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammad-Jalal Firouznia stressed that Iran will follow up the US harassment of an Iranian airliner which led to the emergency landing of this plane at Beirut airport.

US cannot tolerate Iran’s ties with neighbors: advisor

Americans cannot tolerate Tehran-Beijing, Tehran-Moscow, and Tehran-Baghdad relations and also Iran’s relations with some neighboring countries, said an advisor to Iran’s Parliament Speaker.

Iran supports Afghan-led peace talks: Embassy

The Iranian embassy in Kabul rejected a US official's misrepresentation of Iran's position on the Afghan peace process, stressing that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports peace talks based on Afghan ownership and leadership.

