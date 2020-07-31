Tajikistan’s President felicitates Rouhani on Eid al-Adha

Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon in a message on Friday felicitated his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on the advent of Eid al-Adha.

Emomali Rahmon expressed best wishes for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on this occasion.

He further voiced Tajikistan’s readiness to boost bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“I am confident that we will proudly overcome the current threats, and from now on we will increase our joint efforts to achieve the lofty goals of ensuring the welfare and development of the Muslim community,” he noted.

Eid al-Adha, also called Eid Qurban, is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year and considered the holier of the two. It honors the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to God's command.

