Iran’s government not waiting for US election

He made the remarks in a press conference on Tuesday, noting that Iran’s government has pursued a policy of isolating the US in the international arena.

“Over the past year, we have focused on three strategies of pushing back the US, strengthening national economy, and protecting the lives and health of the people,” he added.

He went on to say that Iran’s government is not following the development in the upcoming US election.

“Relying on domestic power will frustrate enemies and create new economic opportunities,” he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rabiei maintained that the term “Snapback” has never been used in the JCPOA or the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and that the US has no right to use JCPOA provisions.

FA/5008002