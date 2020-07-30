Iran pursuing lawsuit against South Korean banks: MFA

Iranian Foreign Ministry in an announcement on Wed. emphasized that Islamic Republic of Iran will pursue a complaint concerning its frozen assets against the South Korean banks in the international courts of justice.

Iran delivers medical aid cargo to Afghan health ministry

Iran's medical and healthcare aid consignment was delivered to Afghanistan's ministry of health at Kabul airport on Wednesday.

VP urges Pakistan to help keep security at borders with Iran

First Vice President called on the Pakistani government to seriously prevent any measure that undermines security at the borders with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran considers three-day Taliban ceasefire positive step

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that Iran considers the three-day Taliban ceasefire a positive step towards peace in Afghanistan.

IRGC military drill meant to protect Persian Gulf islands: Navy chief

IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said that the main purpose of the recent military exercises has been to protect the Persian Gulf islands and deterring those who sow insecurity in the region.

Baeidinjad reacts to British MP anti-Iranian remarks

Iran's Ambassador to UK Hamid Baeidinjad reacted to a request by a senior British lawmaker to impose sanctions on Iranian officials.

Iran, Turkey stress expansion of cultural, media coop.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman in a virtual conversation with his Turkish counterpart discussed the cultural and media cooperation between the two countries.

Iran, Turkmenistan emphasize developing economic ties

Presidents of Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkmenistan stressed the need to develop and broaden bilateral economic cooperation.

No one waiting for $0.5m consignment from S Korea: Mousavi

A spokesperson with the Iranian Foreign Ministry highlighted that Seoul should adopt a ‘tangible’ measure to clear its debt to Iran.

Iran volleyball confirms talks with top coaches incl. Rezende

An official with the Iranian Volleyball Federation noted that the body is seeking to hire a top-class coach for the Men’s National Team to prepare it for the upcoming Olympics.

Iran registers 2,636 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 2,636 people and claimed 196 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, a senior health official said.

US harassment of Iranian airliner disgraceful: Vaezi

In reaction to the US harassment of an Iranian airliner in Syria, Iranian President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi said that the US act is disgraceful and contrary to international standards.

Iran's Police bust over 1.5 tons of narcotics in Zahedan

Dismantling a drug-smuggling gang in Zahedan, police forces of Sistan and Baluchestan have seized over 1.5 tons of illicit drugs in a single operation.

'Najibeh' to go on screen at Shanghai Intl. FilmFest.

Iranian feature 'Najibeh', directed by Mostafa Gandomkar will be screened at the 23rd edition of the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) in China.

'Underground ballistic missiles launched'

In a tweet on Wednesday, Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh informed of the successful launch of underground ballistic missiles against the hypothetical enemies.

More details of IRGC's unique underground ballistic missile

Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh put forward more details about the successful launch of ballistic missiles from underground.

US presence in West Asia detrimental to region: Leader

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the US’ illegal presence in West Asia is the main cause of destruction in the region.

UK better to stop illegal weaponry sale to S. Arabia

Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission spokesman suggested that it is better for the UK to stop illegal sales of weaponry to Saudi Arabia instead of proposing more sanctions on Iranian entities.

Tehran, Seoul to confer on development of humanitarian trade

Following the first humanitarian shipment to Tehran in May under the US sanctions, Iran and South Korea will hold virtual talks on Wednesday about expanding humanitarian trade like medicine exports.

Army Uni. to hold four drills with different educational aims

According to the Commander of Iran’s Army University of Command and Staff, the university is set to hold four drills on the map with different educational aims to boost the students’ ability for planning joint operations.

IRGC displays defense might on second day of military drill

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday launched the second day of the final stage of a military exercise in southern Iran.

'Weightlessness' to vie at Italy's BCT FilmFest.

Iranian feature 'Weightlessness', directed by Mehdi Fard Ghaderi, has made it into the competition program of the Benevento Cinema e Televisione (BCT) Film Festival in Italy.

'3-digit inflation rate of enemy's targets'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the enemy planned to push the inflation rate in Iran up to a three-digit rate but they have failed to reach the set target.

Exports via Kordestan customs top 1m tons in four months

Close to 1.22 million tons of goods worth $486.5 million were exported through the western Kordestan province during the first four months of the current fiscal (March 20-July 21), a senior customs official said.

Iran’s trade vol. exchange with China must increase: MP

A member of Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that Iran’s trade volume exchange with the East especially China must increase, for, western countries showed that they are not trustworthy.

ZZ/