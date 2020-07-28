Iran ready to help Iraqi Kurdistan in fight against COVID-19

Iranian Consul-General in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah, Mehdi Shoushtari voiced Iran’s readiness to help Iraqi Kurdistan Region in the battle against coronavirus. Shoushtari met and held talks with governor of Sulaymaniyah Haval Abubakir on Monday. During the meeting, Shoushtari explained the measures taken to counter COVID-19 in Iran and the achievements in this regard, and further expressed the readiness of the Islamic Republic to share experiences with the Iraqi Kurdistan region and Sulaymaniyah province to counter the pandemic.

President says petrochemical industries play key role in non-oil exports

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that petrochemical and steel industries are playing a key role in the field of production and non-oil export in the country. Producers and activists of petrochemical and steel industries at the forefront of the country's important economic and export front. Petrochemical and steel sectors have passed crude sales.

Expanding transit infrastructure to increase deterrence power

Iranian First Vice President Es'hagh Jahangiri said the development of domestic transit infrastructure to connect the country to international corridors will increase Iran's deterrence power.

Iran, Iraq emphasize coop. in maintaining common interests

Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq stressed the need to continue cooperation in line with preserving common interests between the two countries. Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim Al-Araji in his meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi in Baghdad on Mon. stressed the need to continue cooperation between Iran and Iraq in line with rendering services to the common interests of the two countries.

New post-coronavirus world order no longer western: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that the new world order will no longer be completely Western after the coronavirus.

Envoy to Beirut warns Tel Aviv regime

After his meeting with the Grand Mufti of Lebanon Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, Iranian ambassador to Beirut warned the Zionist regime about the consequences of taking any adventures against Lebanon.

Switzerland says SHTA's 1st transaction completed

Switzerland announced on Monday that its first deal with Iran trough Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA) has been completed. As the New York Times reported, a Swiss pharmaceutical company has completed the first transaction under a new humanitarian trade channel with Iran.

Ansarullah, Iran on same axis against US, Israeli regime

Mohamed al-Bukhaiti, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, said Ansarullah and Iran are on a single axis in an unlimited war against the United States and the Israeli regime in the region.

Iran, Iraq resume trade activity in Mandali Border Crossing

Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq resumed their trade activities in Mandali (Soomar) Border Crossing which had been halted for about five months ago due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19.

Iran will make US regret: Mousavi

The Spokesperson of the Iranian foreign ministry pointed to the recent US harassment of the Iranian airliner in Syria noting that Iran will take the required measures to make the US regret its deed.

MR