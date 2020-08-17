Khaji holds talks with Syrian Foreign Minister

Khaji held a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem on Monday to discuss regional and international developments.

The diplomats reviewed bilateral relations and appreciated the progress made in this regard.

Both sides further stressed the need to boost ties in the fight against coronavirus and US economic sanctions.

Khaji had also held a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on the latest developments in Syria earlier on Monday.

The meeting took place in the presence of Iran's ambassador to Damascus and Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem in the Presidential Palace on Monday.

Discussion on the cooperation of the countries supporting the Astana process on the Syrian crisis was among the issues of this meeting.

FA/FNA13990527000826