Promoting missile capability, defense ministry’s top priority

Iranian Minister of Defense said that improving and promoting the missile capacity of the country is the main and top priority of his ministry.

Speaking in Parliament’s Industries and Mines Commission on Sunday, Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that improving missile capability of the country and manufacturing the most advanced and sophisticated achievements in the field of naval warfare have been among the priorities of the Ministry of Defense in recent years.

Intelligence min. dismisses speculations on Sharmahd's arrest

Iranian Ministry of Intelligence has categorically dismissed any speculation on the arrest of the ringleader of a US-based terrorist group “Jamshid Sharmahd”.

The Ministry of Intelligence, in a statement on Sunday, dismissed the claims of some media outlets about the arrest of the ringleader of the terrorist group dubbed “Tondar” in Tajikistan.

Iran to pursue US harassment of Iranian airliner at UN

Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission spokesman said that US harassment of the Iranian airliner will be pursued at the UN.

Abolfazl Amouei noted that the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission held a meeting on Sunday evening on the various aspects of US harassment of the Iranian airliner in the presence of officials from Iran Civil Aviation Organization, Mahan Airlines and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bosnia seeking to expand relations with Iran

Parliamentary officials of Bosnia and Herzegovina stressed the need to boost relations with the Islamic Republic.

In separate meetings with the Iranian Ambassador to Sarajevo Mahmoud Heidari on Sunday, Parliamentary officials of Bosnia and Herzegovina stressed the need to boost relations with the Islamic Republic.

‘Maximum Pressure’ will lead to Trump’s failure in election

Iranian President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi pointed to the wrong policies of the Trump Administration, noting that such policies will lead to Trump’s failure in November elections.

“Expansion of sanctions cannot hamper Iran’s scientific and defense growth, these advancements will continue with the great efforts of scientists and youths,” Vaezi tweeted in Persian on Sunday.

Zionists, US well-understood message of 'Payambar-e Azam 14'

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Spokesman General Ramezan Sharif said the Zionist regime and the US have well-understood the message of IRGC's recent war game, codenamed Payambar-e Azam 14 (The Great Prophet 14).

Iran, UAE discuss bilateral coop., common issues in region

Foreign ministers of Iran and United Arab Emirates (UAE) discussed bilateral cooperation and common issues in the region on Sunday evening via video conference.

