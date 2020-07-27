  1. Iran
Jul 27, 2020, 2:22 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 2,434 cases, 212 deaths in 24 hours

Iran COVID-19 update: 2,434 cases, 212 deaths in 24 hours

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 2,434 people in Iran in the past 24 hours, increasing the total cases to 293,606, said Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari on Monday.

Speaking in her daily briefing, Lari said that 1,436 of the new confirmed cases have been hospitalized.

She added that 212 people died of the disease in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of deaths in the country at 15,912.

According to Lari, 3,819 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 255,144 patients have recovered.

The spokesperson noted that more than 2.35 million COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country.

She also advised people to continue the implementation of health guidelines as 25 out of the 31 provinces are on red alert or alarming situation.

MR4984356

News Code 161515

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News