Iran, Azerbaijan Republic emphasize developing bilateral ties

In a visit held between Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh and Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku on Tue., the two sides emphasized the need for expanding and boosting bilateral ties.

In this meeting, which was held on the occasion of termination of mission of Iranian envoy in this country, Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his satisfaction with the development of friendly ties and cooperation between Iran and the Azerbaijan Republic based on mutual respect and historical friendship.

Turning to the cooperation between the two countries in regional and multilateral issues and relations, Azeri foreign minister hailed the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding Nagorno-Karabakh conflict which is based on international law and support of territorial integrity of countries.

In addition, Bayramov appreciated Iran’s fair stance with regard to the recent conflicts between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Iranian envoy, for his part, pointed to the amicable ties between the two countries and said that capacities were used for the development of relations between the two countries during his tenure.

He assured that the new Iranian ambassador will spare no effort to defend and develop bilateral ties.

MA/IRN83888071