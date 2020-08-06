  1. Politics
Tehran, Baku stress expansion of bilateral coop.

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari and Azerbaijan's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev stressed on the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

The two sides discussed through videoconference on the development of bilateral cooperation in the fields of labor and social welfare.

Babayev stressed on the development of bilateral relations between Iran and Azerbaijan Republic, calling for Iran to share its experiences with them in the field of labor and social welfare.

Shariatmadari, for his part, stressed the importance of exchanging experience in the fields of work and social welfare between the two countries.

Stating that Iran as always stands by the Republic of Azerbaijan, he announced Iran's readiness to cooperate with this country in any filed.

