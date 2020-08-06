Tehran, Baku stress expansion of bilateral coop.

The two sides discussed through videoconference on the development of bilateral cooperation in the fields of labor and social welfare.

Babayev stressed on the development of bilateral relations between Iran and Azerbaijan Republic, calling for Iran to share its experiences with them in the field of labor and social welfare.

Shariatmadari, for his part, stressed the importance of exchanging experience in the fields of work and social welfare between the two countries.

Stating that Iran as always stands by the Republic of Azerbaijan, he announced Iran's readiness to cooperate with this country in any filed.

