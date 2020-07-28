Iran to spare no effort to develop relations with Baku: envoy

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to develop bilateral relations and expand cooperation between Iran and the Azerbaijan Republic.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed satisfaction with the development of relations and friendly and fraternal cooperation between the two countries on the basis of mutual respect and support and historical friendship.

Referring to the mutual support and cooperation between the two countries in multilateral and regional issues and relations, Bayramov appreciated Iran’s position on the disputed region in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is based on international law and the protection of territorial integrity.

Jahangirzadeh, for his part, congratulated Bayramov for his appointment as Azerbaijan's foreign minister, saying that Iran will make every effort to deepen and develop relations between the two countries.

He also emphasized Iran's support for the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Previously, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson announced Iran's readiness for mediating between Armenia and Azerbaijan for resolving the conflict over Karabakh.

Jahangirzadeh will reportedly be replaced with current Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi.

ZZ/4985326