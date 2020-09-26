  1. Iran
Sep 26, 2020, 5:41 PM

Iran envoy to Baku meets with Palestinian counterpart

Iran envoy to Baku meets with Palestinian counterpart

TEHRAN, Sep. 26 (MNA) –Ambassadors of Iran and Palestine held a meeting on the issue of the deal of the century and the betrayal of some Arab leaders to the Palestinian cause.

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic to Iran in Baku, Seyed Abbas Mousavi, Nasser Karim met and held talks with the Ambassador of Palestine.

In this meeting held in the Republic of Azerbaijan, the two counterparts discussed some regional issues, the deal of the century, as well as the betrayal of some Arab leaders in publicizing and normalizing their relations with the Zionist Regime and closing their eyes to the Palestinian cause.

In recent days, Mousavi met with the Permanent Mission of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to Baku, and the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan to discuss bilateral relations and regional and international issues.
 

RHM/IRN84054702

News Code 163992

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News