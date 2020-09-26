Iran envoy to Baku meets with Palestinian counterpart

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic to Iran in Baku, Seyed Abbas Mousavi, Nasser Karim met and held talks with the Ambassador of Palestine.

In this meeting held in the Republic of Azerbaijan, the two counterparts discussed some regional issues, the deal of the century, as well as the betrayal of some Arab leaders in publicizing and normalizing their relations with the Zionist Regime and closing their eyes to the Palestinian cause.

In recent days, Mousavi met with the Permanent Mission of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to Baku, and the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan to discuss bilateral relations and regional and international issues.



