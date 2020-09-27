Ankara discusses Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Baku, Moscow

According to statements by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday, Cavusoglu first spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We are calling on the sides to immediately halt fire and begin talks to stabilize the situation," Russian Foreign Ministry had said in an earlier statement.

Cavusoglu later discussed Armenian aggression with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in a phone call.

Turkey sided with Baku and warned Yerevan to immediately cease hostility towards Azerbaijan.

Violence flared up in Nagorno-Karabakh, with militaries from both sides accusing each other for the major escalation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement on Sunday called on all parties in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh to hold fire immediately and comments holding talks amid the latest flare-up of tensions.

Referring to the ongoing military conflicts between the Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh also called for an immediate end to the conflicts between the two countries on the same day.

Stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran is closely monitoring the military conflicts between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia with concern, Khatibzadeh urged the two parties to show restraint, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the start of talks between the two countries.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also announced Iran's readiness for using all its capacities to establish a ceasefire and start talks between the two sides.

HJ/5034381