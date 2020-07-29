Iran’s trade value hits $14bn in Q1

Accordingly, the Islamic Republic of Iran exported $6.4 billion and imported $7.6 billion worth of products in the same period, based on which, total value of trade of the country from March 21 to June 20, 2020, hit $14 billion at large.

According to studies made by Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), Islamic Republic of Iran exported $11.4 billion and imported $10.4 billion worth of products in the first three months of the last Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to June 20, 2019).

Based on the above figures, Iran’s total trade value in the first three months of the last Iranian last year hit $21.8 billion.

Iran’s export value in the first quarter of the current year hit $6.4 billion, showing a 44 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

Iran exported $11.4 billion worth of products to other countries in the first three months of last year.

The Islamic Republic of Iran exported 40.0 million tons of products in the first three months of the last year, showing a 21.9 million-ton decline in the current year’s corresponding period.

Also, the Islamic Republic of Iran imported $7.6 billion worth of products in the first three months of the current year, registering a 26.8 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

