Moscow urges immediate ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

As reported, violence flares up in Nagorno-Karabakh, with militaries from both sides accusing each other for the major escalation.

"We call on all parties to immediately cease fire and begin negotiations in order to stabilize the situation," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Moscow has noted reports indicating the escalation of tensions in the disputed region and has also acknowledged evidence that there have been casualties as a result of the latest outbreak of violence, the ministry said.

Iran has repeatedly voiced readiness for mediating between Armenia and Azerbaijan for resolving the conflict over Karabakh. The Islamic Republic has called for a peaceful solution to the dispute in the Karabakh region.

MNA/PR