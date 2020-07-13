Armenia, Azerbaijan must resolve differences peacefully: Spox

In response to a question on whether the Islamic Republic of Iran’s position has changed on the disputed region in Nagorno-Karabakh, Mousavi said, “Iran’s position on the disputed region in Nagorno-Karabakh between Armenia and the Azerbaijan Republic has not changed.”

Emphasizing the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries and using the peaceful settlement of disputes, he added, “we believe that the two countries of Armenia and Azerbaijan must settle their differences peacefully and the Islamic Republic of Iran has always announced its readiness to assist in resolving this dispute.”

