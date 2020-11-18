Neutrality, non-interference Iran stance on Kharabakh issue

Simultaneously with the implementation of the ceasefire agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Bunyad Hasanov and Artashes Tumanian, the Ambassadors of Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia in Iran held a separate meeting with Hesamoddin Ashna as well as a group of experts on the Caucasus affairs.

In this meeting, the sides discussed the prospects of peace and the strengthening of bilateral and regional cooperation.

"Neutrality" and the need for "non-interference of intra-regional powers” in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis is the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ashna stressed in this meeting.

Ashna, also, called on the Armenian and Azeri sides to respect international law, adhere to the ceasefire, and make efforts to find a permanent solution to end the dispute.

He also expressed hope that the Islamic Republic of Iran would be able to help strengthen peace and deepen bilateral cooperation in the mutual interests of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The ambassadors of the two countries also emphasized the importance of the historical and cultural ties of their countries with Iran and expressed their interest on boost comprehensive relations with the country.

