Increasing border relations guarantees economic security

He made the remarks on Friday evening on the sidelines of his visit to the Astara Port Special Economic Zone

Emphasizing the importance of expanding economic cooperation with neighbors, especially the friendly and neighboring country of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mousavi said,"Foreign Ministry has a special focus on expanding cooperation with neighboring countries."

"The increasing border relations and developing economic cooperation will contribute to the region's economic security," he added.

"Astara enjoys three borders of rail, land and sea, and the implementation of the Astara-Rasht railway is also high on the agenda of the officials", he said.

Mousavi stressed the need for implementing Astara railway wharf project in the vicinity of Azerbaijan Republic, saying, "In the near future, as the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan, I will consult with the officials of the neighboring state regarding this project."

