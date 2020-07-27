Iran has gained spacial place among Iraqis in anit-ISIL fight

Hassan Danaeifar said that Iran and Iraq have significant economic, political and cultural ties, adding that Iraq is the biggest target market for Iran's products.

Stating that Iran has good relations with all social sectors in Iraq, he said that the two countries enjoy considerable cooperation in the field of science and academy.

While emphasizing that there are some people in Iraq who do not want the expansion of relations between the two countries, Daniefar said that Iran gained respect and a special place among the Iraqi people in the fight against ISIL.

Referring to the Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to Iran, he added that any prime minister who comes to power in the current situation insists on normalizing his relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran because Iran exists as a reality on the eastern borders of Iraq and they cannot ignore it.

