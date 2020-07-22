Iran, Iraq finalize two electricity coop. contracts

Reza Ardakanian made the remarks on Tue. in his meeting with Iraqi Electricity Minister Majid Mahdi Hantoush on the sideline of visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It was decided that the mentioned contracts would be finalized and signed between the two sides with regards to reducing losses of electricity distribution networks in the provinces of Karbala and Najaf as well as contract for repairing and maintaining distribution transformers in Iraq, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ardakanian pointed to his talks with Iraqi side regarding the repayment of debts pertinent to Iran’s export of electricity and energy to neighboring Iraq and added, “under the agreement made, a part of the payment of Iraq’s debt to TAVANIR (Iran’s Power Generation and Distribution Management Company) would start at the end of July 2020.”

It should be noted that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi arrived in Tehran on Tuesday at the head of a high ranking political and economic delegation for a two-day visit.

