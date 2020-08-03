Iraq's PMU, army launch anti-ISIL operation in Al Anbar Prov.

Iraqi Army in collaboration with Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, have launched a new counter-terrorism operation against the remnants of ISIL takfiri elements in Al Anbar Province.

According to the report, Iraqi Army forces targeted the remnants of ISIL elements in desert areas of Al Anbar Province.

Security sources in Iraq stated that the purpose of the operation was to inspect the border areas in the Al Anbar desert.

The ISIL terrorist group has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

ZZ/4989599