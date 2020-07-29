Hashd al-Sha’abi thwarts ISIL operation in Iraq's Samarra

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Iraq's PMU announced that it had thwarted ISIL terrorist operations in southern Samarra on Tuesday Night.

Following the successful operation which was carried out by Hashd al-Sha’abi forces in the northeast of the city a week ago and the dismantling of a terrorist band, ISIL forces appear to be trying to infiltrate the city by attacking security areas in southern Samarra.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi Command has warned about the occasional ISIL attempts to reach holy sites in the city in Saladin Governorate, calling on its forces to be on full alert to defend the sites.

Various areas of some Iraqi provinces have been the site of ISIL hideouts in recent months, and Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have carried out dozens of operations in the provinces.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have launched a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

