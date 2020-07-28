Hashd al-Sha’abi repels Takfiri attack Syrian border

Hashd al-Sha’abi announced on Tuesday that its forces prevented ISIL terrorist forces to enter Iraq's Anbar Province from Syrian territory.

ISIL terrorist forces had to escape to Syrian territory during a clash with Hashd al-Sha’abi forces.

Meanwhile, an Iraqi source said that the country's security forces seized some weapons and ammunitions belong to ISIL forces during a search operation west of Anbar Province.

In recent months, various areas of Saladin province have been the site of ISIL hideouts, and Iraqi military forces have carried out dozens of operations in the province.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have launched a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

