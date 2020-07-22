Iran seeking to strengthen ties with friends: Rouhani

“We hope to boost our cooperation with the neighbors including Iraq, Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan and Afghanistan as well as all other friendly states such as China and Persian Gulf and Caspian Sea littoral states,” Rouhani also said during a cabinet session on Wednesday.

Referring to the constructive ties with China and Russia in the past years, the president said, “In continuation of our diplomacy we have had fruitful talks with the Russian and Chinese sides in the past weeks to strengthen our relations.”

On Saturday, July 18, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made a one-day visit to the Iraqi cities of Baghdad and Erbil and held talks with senior officials at the neighboring country.

On Tuesday, July 21, the top diplomat traveled to Moscow in continuation of the diplomacy to boost ties with the country’s strategic partners.

Also on Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister traveled visited Tehran. He has held talks with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei, President Rouhani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

