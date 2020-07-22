Iran, Iraq to cooperate in fight against COVID-19

As he said, in his meeting with Iranian counterpart Saeid Namaki in Tehran, they have conferred on the exchange of information on common treatment protocols in Iran for treating COVID-19.

According to the Iraqi minister, these joint groups will hold periodic joint meetings through videoconferencing.

Al-Tamimi has accompanied Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi in his ongoing visit to the Iranian capital.

Iran has achieved remarkable results in its anti-coronavirus medical studies.

As reported, in its latest achievements, the country has started producing the antiviral agent remdesivir for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Presently, some knowledge-based companies have gained salient achievements and progress in producing the raw material of the medicine.

