Iraqi PM's visit opp to realize Tehran-Baghdad interests

The Head of Iraq's Al-Nasr Coalition Haider al-Abadi said that Iraq must balance its international relations and avoid any conflicts, because tensions are not in the interest of Iraq and the region.

He added that Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to Iran and his decision to travel to other neighboring countries are an opportunity to demonstrate Iraq's independence and the realization of Iraq's interests, as well as an opportunity to pursue common interests by establishing peace and security and avoiding conflict.

Al-Kazemi's visit to Iran was a continuation of the previous prime ministers' visit to Iran, which was aimed at strengthening foreign relations in line with Iraq's interests.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi traveled to Tehran last week to hold talks with senior Iranian officials, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

