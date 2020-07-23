Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on July 23

AFTAB

- US is enemy of powerful Iraq: Leader

ETEMAD

President Rouhani reveals repatriation of Iran’s frozen assets into country

ETTELA’AT

- Resumption of anti-racism protests in US Portland

IRAN

- Long-term agreements, ranging from China, Iraq to Afghanistan and Russia

- Iran strengthening its relations with neighboring countries

JAVAN

- Critical situation in Israeli regime suspends Annexation Plan

KHORASAN

- Iran successfully tests 5G mobile network

SHARGH

- Iran to launch 5th generation (5G) of the internet soon: President Rouhani

SHAHRVAND

- Iran strongly opposes weakening Iraq

SEDAY-E-ESLAHAT

- Iran-China Coop. Document to be finalized soon: FM Zarif

KAYHAN

- Iran has defeated US in all fields: Former US Defense Secretary

- Israel unable to take any move against Iran: Former Mossad Chief

- Talks underway with three countries to repatriate frozen assets into country: Rouhani

MARDOM SALARI

- Convergence of Tehran and Moscow for preserving JCPOA

