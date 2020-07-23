Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on July 23

AFTAB
- US is enemy of powerful Iraq: Leader
ETEMAD
President Rouhani reveals repatriation of Iran’s frozen assets into country
ETTELA’AT
- Resumption of anti-racism protests in US Portland
IRAN
- Long-term agreements, ranging from China, Iraq to Afghanistan and Russia
- Iran strengthening its relations with neighboring countries
JAVAN
- Critical situation in Israeli regime suspends Annexation Plan
KHORASAN
- Iran successfully tests 5G mobile network
SHARGH
- Iran to launch 5th generation (5G) of the internet soon: President Rouhani
SHAHRVAND
- Iran strongly opposes weakening Iraq
SEDAY-E-ESLAHAT
- Iran-China Coop. Document to be finalized soon: FM Zarif
KAYHAN
- Iran has defeated US in all fields: Former US Defense Secretary
- Israel unable to take any move against Iran: Former Mossad Chief
- Talks underway with three countries to repatriate frozen assets into country: Rouhani
MARDOM SALARI
- Convergence of Tehran and Moscow for preserving JCPOA
MA/
Your Comment