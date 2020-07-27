Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 27

Etela’at
Pompeo persuaded Trump to assassinate Gen. Soleimani: Guardian
Huge anti-racism protests spread across US
Ebtekar
Rouhani urges exporters to cooperate in regulating forex market
FM to hold a live Instagram meeting with people on Monday night
Kayhan
Hasahd al-Sha’abi foils ISIL’s heavy operation in eastern Iraq
Rouhani says forex market to be balanced through exporters’ cooperation
Pompeo forced Trump to order assassination of Gen. Soleimani: Guadian
Tehran has turned into the center of coronavirus
Unrests in Seattle, war in Portland, police on alert in Los Angles
Iran
Trump’s difficult path of victory
Analyzing the conversion of Hagia Sophia from museum to mosque
MR
Your Comment