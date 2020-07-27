  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 27

Etela’at

Pompeo persuaded Trump to assassinate Gen. Soleimani: Guardian

Huge anti-racism protests spread across US

Ebtekar

Rouhani urges exporters to cooperate in regulating forex market

FM to hold a live Instagram meeting with people on Monday night

Kayhan

Hasahd al-Sha’abi foils ISIL’s heavy operation in eastern Iraq

Rouhani says forex market to be balanced through exporters’ cooperation

Pompeo forced Trump to order assassination of Gen. Soleimani: Guadian

Tehran has turned into the center of coronavirus

Unrests in Seattle, war in Portland, police on alert in Los Angles

Iran

Trump’s difficult path of victory

Analyzing the conversion of Hagia Sophia from museum to mosque

