Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on July 22

Leader in meeting with Iraqi PM: Iran seeks a powerful, independent Iraq but US is against that
Biden says to remove travel ban on Muslims if elected
Govt. spox: calm to return to currency market
Egypt parliament approves military interference in Libya
Iran records 229 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday
Zarif in Moscow: Iran-Russia 20-year deal to be extended
Leader in meeting with Iraqi PM: Iran, unlike US, wants a strong, independent Iraq
Rouhani says Tehran seeks to boost trades with Iraq to $20 billion per annum
Al-Kadhimi vows he won’t let any threat against Iran from Iraqi soil
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran will never forget the assassination of Gen. Soleimani, al-Muhandis.
Trump says to dispatch armed forces to big cities
Another big blaze in US
Israel radio expresses concern over Iran-China cooperation
