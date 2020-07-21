Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 21

  1. Politics
TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Tuesday, July 21.

Aftab:

Al-Kadhimi mediator between Iran and S Arabia? Expert answers

Ebtekar:

Decoding of Flight 752 black box starts in Paris

No foreign country singing agreements with us: Oil Minister

Ettela’at:

Rouhani: We have no other choice than boosting non-oil export

Haaretz: Nasrallah’s policy against Israel unique in Arab world

Oxford says it has obtained COVID-19 vaccine

Iran:

Rouhani highlights role of border provinces in expanding non-oil export

Kayhan:

Calm to return to currency market in coming days, says Hemmati

Iran-Iraq unity, foundation of region’s future

Javan:

Assad remained, even held election

