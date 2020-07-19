Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on July 18

Aftab:
Iran on the verge of herd immunity; Rouhani says 25m Iranians have so far contracted COVID-19
Ebtekar:
Zarif’s new mission in Baghdad
Ettela’at:
Chinese Foreign Ministry: America has lost its mind
Borrell: Expecting Iran’s return to JCPOA without enjoying economic interests illogical
Health Ministry: COVID-19 death toll hits 14k
Javan:
Mysterious fires in the United States
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
John Lewis, hero of fight against racism in US, dies at 80
Kayhan:
24 economists offer seven solutions to government through letter to Rouhani
Admitting defeat against powerful Iran better than foolish bluffs: Shamkhani tells Pompeo
