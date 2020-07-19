Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on July 18

Aftab:

Iran on the verge of herd immunity; Rouhani says 25m Iranians have so far contracted COVID-19

Ebtekar:

Zarif’s new mission in Baghdad

Ettela’at:

Chinese Foreign Ministry: America has lost its mind

Borrell: Expecting Iran’s return to JCPOA without enjoying economic interests illogical

Health Ministry: COVID-19 death toll hits 14k

Javan:

Mysterious fires in the United States

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

John Lewis, hero of fight against racism in US, dies at 80

Kayhan:

24 economists offer seven solutions to government through letter to Rouhani

Admitting defeat against powerful Iran better than foolish bluffs: Shamkhani tells Pompeo

