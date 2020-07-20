  1. Iran
Jul 20, 2020, 8:41 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 20

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Monday, July 20.

Etela’at

Iran’s daily coronavirus deaths exceed 200 again

Rouhani says Iran capable of passing the current critical situation

Iran, Iraq firm in implementation of mutual agreements

Etemad

Zarif: Integrity and stability in Iraq means peace in Iran

Javan

Israeli regime behind recent rumors about Iran-China 25-year roadmap

Zarif in Baghdad for boosting amicable ties

Iran

Zarif holds several talks in Baghdad

Kayhan

Steel company ablaze in Pennsylvania

Zarif in Baghdad: Iran-Iraq adamant in implementing mutual agreements

Iran suspends execution of three convicts

Protests in the Israeli regime over livelihood conditions

