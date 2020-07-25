Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on July 25

Aftab:
Political bluff Trump's trump card
Why is Turkey not opening the air border with Iran?
Ebtekar:
Muslims pray in Hagia Sophia for 1st time in 86 yrs.
Etemad:
Washington-Tehran confrontation in sky
Persepolis football team lifts 4th successive title
Etela'at:
Zarif: These outlaws must be stopped before disaster
Muslim prayers held in Hagia Sophia for first time in 86 years
Iran:
American terrorism in sky
Iran urges ICAO to address US’ dangerous action
Javan:
Pompeo: If we do not change China, it will change us
Khorasan:
Persepolis football team claims Iran Professional League (IPL) for 4th time in a row
Kayhan:
Iran should not leave any hostile action unanswered
Threatening Iranian airliner shows US' helplessness
ZZ/
Your Comment