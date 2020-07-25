  1. Politics
Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on July 25

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, July 25.

Aftab:

Political bluff Trump's trump card 

Why is Turkey not opening the air border with Iran?

Ebtekar:

Muslims pray in Hagia Sophia for 1st time in 86 yrs.

Etemad:

Washington-Tehran confrontation in sky

Persepolis football team lifts 4th successive title 

Etela'at:

Zarif: These outlaws must be stopped before disaster

Muslim prayers held in Hagia Sophia for first time in 86 years 

Iran:

American terrorism in sky

Iran urges ICAO to address US’ dangerous action

Javan:

Pompeo: If we do not change China, it will change us

Khorasan:

Persepolis football team claims Iran Professional League (IPL) for 4th time in a row 

Kayhan:

Iran should not leave any hostile action unanswered

Threatening Iranian airliner shows US' helplessness 

ZZ/

