Iraqi Army launches anti-ISIL operation in Saladin provin.

Iraqi forces launched a new operation to eliminate the remnants of ISIL terrorist organization in Saladin province, Baghdad Today reported.

A spokesman for the Iraqi Armed Forces General Command announced that a network affiliated with ISIL terrorists have been identified and destroyed in the operation.

According to the Iraqi military official, the forces are simultaneously mounting other counter-terrorism operations in Diyala province.

Despite this defeat, the ISIL terrorist group still has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017. Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out more than 60 military operations against terrorists during this period.

