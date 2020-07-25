Iraqi army arrests prominent ISIL commander in Al Anbar

Iraqi Army has arrested a prominent ISIL leader who was trying to enter the western part of Al Anbar Governorate in the west of the country.

On the other hand, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi forces announced on Saturday that they have confiscated some ammunition in southern Kirkuk during an operation.

In recent months, various areas of some Iraqi provinces have been the site of ISIL hideouts, and Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and Iraqi Army have carried out dozens of operations in the provinces.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have launched a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

