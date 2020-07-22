Industrial parks to boost Iran-Iraq economic ties

Referring to Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi's ongoing trip to Iran, Hamid Hosseini expressed hope for the development of mutual trade between the two sides.

He said Al-Kadhimi has an optimistic view towards the increase of bilateral economic ties with Iran and his trip to Iran will set the proper ground for the expansion of such ties.

Hosseini named the establishment of industrial parks at joint borders as one of Iran's suggestions fro improvement of economic relations with Iraq.

He also named Iraq as a gateway for Iran to export its good to Kuwait, Jordan, and other countries.

Iran and Iraq are seeking to attain $20 billion worth of bilateral trade exchanges. The two sides are also conferring on expanding customs cooperation.

Tehran and Baghdad are on the verge of finalizing a foreign currency agreement which will inundate Iran's market with several million US dollars in the near future.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran on Tuesday noon to hold talks with senior Iranian officials.

He has held talks with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani and other senior Iranian officials.

HJ/IRN83865180