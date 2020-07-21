  1. World
Iraqi army, PMU mount new anti-ISIL operation in E Iraq

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – Iraqi Army and PMU, better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, announced on Tuesday that they have launched an anti-ISIL operation in Diyala province.

Reports suggest that Iraqi army forces have launched a new anti-terrorism operation in the Al-Safra area in the north of Diyala province, according to al-Malumah. 

In this regard, "Ahmad al-Tamimi", one of the commanders of the Hashd Al-Sha’abi forces, announced that the forces of this group are also participating in the operation.

This is while ISIL elements have recently attacked one of Hashd al-Sha’abi bases in northern Diyala with a mortar shell.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi and Army have continued their operations against the remaining elements of the ISIL terrorist organization in various parts of Iraq. 

