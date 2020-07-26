Iraq's PMU, army launch anti-ISIL operation in Diyala Prov.

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, in collaboration with the Iraqi army, have launched a large-scale counter-terrorism operation in Hamrin in northeast of Diyala.

In addition to the army and Hashd al-Sha’abi, the Iraqi Air Force is also involved in the operation.

According to the security resources, the joint operation has been launched to find the remnant of ISIL hideouts in the area.

Diyala province in eastern Iraq and adjacent to the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the main centers of activity of remnant ISIL members in this country.

The ISIL terrorist group has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017. Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

