Hashd al-Sha’abi destroys 10 ISIL hide-outs, bases in E Iraq

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, backed by the Iraqi Air Force, destroyed ISIL bases in Diyala, east of Iraq, said the Head of the security committee at Diyala governor-general's office Sadeq al-Hosseini on Wednesday.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces manged to destroy more than seven ISIL bases in the areas between northern Miqdadiyah and Lake Hamrin in the 4th phase of “Heroes of Iraq” operation, he added.

al-Hosseini said that the Hashd al-Sha’abi forces also successfully destroyed three ISIL hide-outs which were used for supplying of explosives equipment and foodstuff.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces are continuing their operations against the remaining elements of the ISIL terrorist organization in various parts of Iraq. Various areas of some Iraqi provinces have been the site of ISIL hide-outs, and Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have carried out dozens of operations in the provinces.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have launched a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

