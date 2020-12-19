Rimdan-Gabd border to strengthen Iran-Pakistan trade relation

"The project of opening a new border crossing is part of our planned cooperation with neighboring Iran," said Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Saturday.

"The Rimdan-Gabd crossing will be officially opened today and this action will increase trade relations between Iran and Pakistan and facilitate the transportation of citizens of the two countries," he added.

He noted, "Strengthening relation between people of Iran and Pakistan is the main goal of opening the new border crossing."

The official inauguration ceremony of the Rimdan-Gabd border will be held today in the presence of Iranian Road Minister Mohammad Eslami, as well as other Iranian and Pakistani officials in Dashtiari County in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

